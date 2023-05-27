Northern Yorkshire: Best Places To Visit and Things to See

North Yorkshire is England’s largest county and one of the loveliest places in the UK. A place of rolling, green countryside, iron grey seas and sandy beaches, haunting old castles and abbeys, big cities bustling with life, and quaint, tiny towns with winding streets. As a vacation destination, North Yorkshire is the county that has it all. If you’re looking for a break from everyday life, you’ve chosen the perfect place to see! Any good vacation has an excellent itinerary, and this is where we come in. We’ve curated a wonderful list of places to visit and things to see. From calm strolls along the coast to some of the most stunning examples of architecture in the British Isles, we’ve got you covered! Book your private jet and pore over these essential destinations while you zoom toward the towns and cities of Northern Yorkshire in style.

York

The historical appeal and beauty of this city are almost unmatched. The second English city to be founded — after London, of course — York has been standing and growing since the first century. One of the reasons that the city is such an essential stop for history and architecture buffs is the fact that it was largely safeguarded from the implementation of the chimney stacks that came to England with the industrial revolution. Visiting York is like stepping back into the past: the cobblestone streets, 18th-century storefronts, and corbelled timber houses are expertly preserved, as are the gothic cathedrals dotted around town. Start your journey here: your private jet charter can land at York Airport, and the exploring can begin immediately!

Scarborough

If you crave a slow life by the seaside, then Scarborough is the place for you. The quintessential small Yorkshire town, Scarborough, has been attracting droves of tourists since the 1500s. Since Victorian times, this town, perched upon its rocky limestone terrain, has been a destination for those who like to take it easy. The promenade between the North and South bays has been around for hundreds of years, and it’s the perfect place for a long stroll with the fresh air on your face and the wind in your hair. If the weather is too cold for walking, visit some of the finest Victorian and Regency architecture in the county with a hot, delicious cup of tea in hand. There are also classic ice cream parlours and the ever-present British fish and chip shops. There are even stands selling fresh cockles, which has been a practice since the town was first founded.

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales take up the majority of the Northwestern side of England. Rolling hills and deep, lush valleys on a bed of the familiar Yorkshire limestone, the Dales are the epitome of English country beauty. You can picnic here to your heart’s content: on a summer’s day, there’s nothing more lovely than lying on the grass in the countryside. Watch the herds of Swaledale sheep that may be the only company for miles around and relax in the tranquillity of the natural surroundings. Not only is the view above ground stunning, but so is the one below. The Dales are home to exquisitely preserved cave systems such as Stump Cross, Goyden, White Scar, and Ingleborough, all of which are open for tours most days of the week.

Helmsley

Also a location replete with exquisite natural surroundings — but with a rather more sombre atmosphere — Helmsley is a market town that straddles the boundary of the North York Moors National Park. The chief attraction that draws people to this area is the ruins of the stunning Rievaulx Abbey. The Abbey is an English heritage site and is one of the most complete ruins of any abandoned abbey in the country. Once, this crumbling building was one of the wealthiest Cistercian monasteries in England until Henry VIII shut it down in the 1500s. The town of Helmsley can offer visits to the classic castle brewery, a pristine walled garden dating back to 1759, and a centre for local birds of prey. The national park also offers winding hikes and stunning views.

Robin Hood’s Bay

Perched on the edge of a stormy, grey sea lies the little town of Robin Hood’s Bay. Its whimsical name aside, the town is almost impossibly beautiful: a classic English seaside town in every way. There are warrens of curving, cobblestoned streets, traditional storefronts, and even some paleontological sites to visit. The Bay is on what is known as Yorkshire’s dinosaur coast. So-called as there are many locations where dinosaur bones have been found, as well as several displays open to the public. The red-roofed fishing cottages that line the streets add an incredible charm to the town, and the beach, seemingly never-ending when the tide is out, is just begging to be explored.

