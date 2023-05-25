Jump on board and start your journey as a volunteer at North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), a registered charity (501388), requires between 300-500 hours of volunteer support every day to bring its story to life. It’s thanks to dedicated volunteers that the heritage railway has inspired and brought smiles to visitors for the past 50 years and will continue to do so.

Volunteers Week 2023 takes place this year 1 – 7 June and to celebrate, the NYMR is hosting two ‘drop-in’ sessions for prospective volunteers as part of its ongoing ‘Put Yourself in the Picture’ recruitment campaign. On Monday 5th June from 10am-12pm at Grosmont Station, Platform 4, in our Great Western Saloon and on Wednesday 7th June from 1pm-4pm at Pickering Station Classroom, Platform 2 those interested can meet staff and volunteers to find out how to get involved, what being a volunteer at the NYMR entails and the lifelong rewards that come with the role.

As well as working on the locomotive footplate, volunteers are needed in the NYMR’s Infrastructure and Motive Power departments, to assist with the full breadth of civil engineering, building, electrical and mechanical work – not to mention the maintenance, repairs and overhaul of its fleet of steam and diesel locomotives. Other vital volunteer roles include station staff, signalling and telecommunications, customer service, retail, catering, fundraising, and education. As well as community engagement, admin, and even remote working.

Michelle Baggaley, Community Engagement Manager for the NYMR, commented: “Everyday we see the incredible work and dedication of our volunteers, they are the lifeblood of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. Seeing visitors engage with them and the joy it brings to both sides is incredibly rewarding. We’re always open to new volunteer opportunities, whether you’re a rail enthusiast keen to learn more or someone who simply wants to have a positive impact and support a much-loved charity.“

This year the NYMR is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Terry Newman is one of the longest serving volunteers from his first visit in 1968. Terry says: Volunteering for the NYMR has been an interesting and enjoyable journey. Throughout my working and volunteer life, it’s been a pleasure to watch people continue to be fascinated by steam locomotives. Alongside the fascination, I have seen visitors’ and volunteers’ knowledge and skills expand, and I feel proud to know I’ve been a part of that. Engaging with the public and hoping I’ve contributed to the smile on their face is a wonderful feeling.

Love Your Railway is an annual national campaign spearheaded by the NYMR and this June it will be launching for the third year. Each week highlights a theme for all heritage railways and organisations to share stories related to those themes. From 5th to 11th June, the theme is Volunteers, so what better time to get involved?

Join one of the most popular heritage railways in the UK and an accredited museum, helping to deliver the aims of the Charitable Trust, providing education for all ages.

Get on board today and ‘Put Yourself in the Picture’ – find out more and apply to be a volunteer at nymr.co.uk/volunteer