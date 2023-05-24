Sponsorship deal at Boroughbridge Junior Football Club

The Boroughbridge Juniors Under 16s Boys’ football team will take to the pitch next season in a brand-new football kit, courtesy of sponsorship from The Martin Bell Partnership which provides strategic and practical support for healthcare, healthcare IT and general business support.

The sponsorship will see the squad wear The Martin Bell Partnership logo on their kit tops. The Martin Bell Partnership already sponsors the Under 13 Boys team, so this is an extension of the community support offered to the club by the company.

The team competes in the Harrogate and District Junior Football League and has eighteen players in the squad from Boroughbridge and surrounding towns, many of which are pupils at Boroughbridge High School. They are always keen to welcome new players.

Martin Bell said: I am delighted to be able to support the team with sponsorship. They have had a solid year and can look forward to the new season with a strong squad of local lads who love their football. The new kits will provide a boost to the players and give them confidence as they compete in the Harrogate and District Junior League and regional cup competitions.

Chris Fahy, Boroughbridge Juniors FC chair added: Without the support of the community and sponsorship from organisations like The Martin Bell Partnership we would not have such a thriving club, so we thank them for their support. That support allows us to provide football experiences for more than 150 children at the club aged six to 18 years.

The club is always open to new players. People interested in bringing their child to a training session can get in touch by contacting boroughbridgejuniors@gmail.com, via the club Facebook page or by visiting the club website. New and existing players are invited to a registration and taster day on 1 July at Boroughbridge High School (10am-12pm).

Boroughbridge JFC is accredited with the Football Association and provides high-quality football experiences for some 175 children. Games and training sessions take place at Boroughbridge High School and Boroughbridge AFC on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All coaches are FA-qualified and background-checked. The focus of training is on football skills, creativity, building confidence levels, working hard, having fun, and respecting each other.