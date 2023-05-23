New electricity connection work in Knaresborough, with road closures

The scheme, which will start on Saturday 27 May and is expected to last until Tuesday 20 June 2023, will involve excavating a trench, joint holes and installation of cables in the carriageway of King James Road and the footway of York Road; adjacent to the pedestrian crossing and the lane towards the Knaresborough Cemetery.

Richard Appleyard, Northern Powergrid’s Connections Delivery Project Engineer said:

Investment work is vital to connect customers to our network and although unavoidable, we do appreciate it can be very disruptive and every effort will be made to keep this disruption to a minimum.

Our teams will endeavour to ensure access is maintained to properties in the area at all times and we thank local residents and the local community for their patience and co-operation whilst the connection work takes place.