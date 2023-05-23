Lib Dem’s Carer’s Leave Bill passed giving 2.4 million carers right to unpaid leave

The Carer’s Leave Bill introduced by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain has passed its final parliamentary stage on Friday 19 May in the House of Lords. The Bill, which has been described by the charity Carers UK as a ‘landmark’ piece of legislation, has cross-party support and is expected to pass unopposed.

The Bill will give an estimated 2.4 million carers across the UK a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year, helping carers to better balance work and care.

Wendy Chamberlain introduced the Carer’s Leave Bill last June after winning a place in the Private Member’s Bill lottery. It has enjoyed cross-party support and has passed all its parliamentary stages unopposed so far. It will move onto Royal Assent after it passes tomorrow to become law.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said: Unpaid carers are the backbone of our society. I said that at the beginning of this process almost a year ago, and I believe it even more strongly today. Millions of people care for loved ones, doing everything from day-to-day physical caring, washing, dressing and feeding for those who cannot care for themselves, to things like shopping for a housebound elderly relative. Yet far too many unpaid carers go without adequate support and struggle to balance caring responsibilities and work. I have met with and heard from carers in North East Fife and across the country, and many have made the difficult decision to leave their jobs because they simply can’t make it work.