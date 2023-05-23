Harrogate & District Soroptimists enjoyed an evening of dancing and music when Jackie Terry Schumann, from Dancing for Wellbeing, joined our meeting last week.

Jackie works with people of all abilities, at the centre of which is to ensure that members feel valued and, above everything else, have fun.

Harrogate & District Soroptimists were able to get a flavour of exactly what that means – enjoying the dance moves to music while seated or standing. There was a lot of laughter as we enjoyed an evening of fun and friendship together.

At the same time, we learnt about the valuable work that Jackie does in the community with Dancing for Wellbeing. She reaches out to many client groups including people with mental health illness, dementia and learning difficulties as well as to people who just want to get together socially and have some fun.

Jackie currently runs seven groups in Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and a few across Harrogate, with a new group starting in Ripon on 6 June.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.