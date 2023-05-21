Police investigate alleged rape in Harrogate

Police have said that they are investigating an incident that occurred in the downstairs female toilets at Revolucion de Cuba on Parliament Street during the early hours of Saturday, 8 April 2023.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email kate.ibbetson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.

Following an earlier appeal on Friday evening (19 May), to trace two potential witnesses in support of an investigation into the alleged rape of a woman in Harrogate, Police have confirmed that both women have now come forward

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote incident number 12230062153 when providing details.