Yorkshire Water’s apology is far too late after years of sewage scandal

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have called for Yorkshire Water to be overhauled following an overdue apology for sewage dumping.

In a statement issued through Water UK today, on 18th May, water and sewage companies admitted to dragging their heels on taking action to stop sewage discharges into our coastlines, rivers and lakes.

In the wake of this announcement, local Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon says the apology is far too late, and that it is meaningless unless the firm is completely reformed.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for water firms to become “public benefit companies,” making environmental goals more important than profits, and making it compulsory for environmental experts to sit on their company boards.

This would put an end to billions of pounds being wasted in dividends whilst sewage destroys waterways.

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are also demanding an apology from local Conservative MPs for voting down tougher action on water firms.