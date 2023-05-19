Yorkshire Water’s apology is far too late after years of sewage scandal

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have called for Yorkshire Water to be overhauled following an overdue apology for sewage dumping.
In a statement issued through Water UK today, on 18th May, water and sewage companies admitted to dragging their heels on taking action to stop sewage discharges into our coastlines, rivers and lakes.
In the wake of this announcement, local Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon says the apology is far too late, and that it is meaningless unless the firm is completely reformed.
The Liberal Democrats are calling for water firms to become “public benefit companies,” making environmental goals more important than profits, and making it compulsory for environmental experts to sit on their company boards.
This would put an end to billions of pounds being wasted in dividends whilst sewage destroys waterways.
Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are also demanding an apology from local Conservative MPs for voting down tougher action on water firms.
Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said:
This announcement is too little too late after years of putting public health at risk and large-scale environmental damage, which has previously been arrogantly dismissed by the water industry.
This apology means nothing unless the firm is completely reformed from top to bottom. Protecting the environment should be more important than making overseas investors rich. Sadly, Yorkshire Water still has their priorities all wrong.
To add insult to injury, this Conservative Government and our local MP have spent recent years voting down tougher action on polluting water firms. They too owe people an apology.