Harrogate Town AFC Season Tickets and pricing 2023/24 with a freeze for adult/ concession, and U18/U12 reduced

Harrogate Town AFC have released their 2023/2024 gate prices.

The reduction / freezing of prices is with a view to continuing to grow our attendances, and encourage more people to visit on a matchday.

With U18/U12 prices coming down it makes a family day out much more affordable, and hopefully encourages the next generation of fans to come and give us a try

Season Tickets will go on sale for existing Season Ticket Holders on Thursday 18th May, 2023, and will have until Friday 16th June, 2023 to renew before the ticket is released for general sale.

All Supporters

Season Tickets will be available on general sale to all supporters from Monday 22nd May 2023.

For the second successive season, the club averaged over 2,250 supporters in our SkyBet League Two home fixtures and a record crowd of 3,234 at our final fixture in the 2022/23 season.

With further developments currently underway, the club remains committed to continuing to grow the crowds by increasing the number of seats to 2000, and will have more facilities to cater for a growing fan base as we prepare for our fourth season in the Football League.

The Under 18 and Under 12 tickets have been reduced by an average of 12% across standing, seated, new and existing categories and as part of our commitment to being a family club, we are excited to introduce our Family Bundle for the 2023/24 season which allows season tickets to be purchased in multiple combinations, for example: 1 adult + 1 U18 or 2 adults + 2 U18s, and save an additional 10% off the combined cost.

Adult and concession prices meanwhile have been frozen from the 2022/23 season, and with our new family bundle offer can be purchased with a 10% discount.

Pricing

Full renewal prices are as follows…

Adult Standing £319

Adult Seating £365

Concession Standing £255

Concession Seated £292

U18 Standing £132

U18 Seating £169

U12 Standing £99

U12 Seating £138

Prices for new Season Ticket Holders are as follows…

Adult Standing £349

Adult Seating £395

Concession Standing £285

Concession Seated £322

U18 Standing £132

U18 Seating £169

U12 Standing £99

U12 Seating £138

A Season Ticket entitles the holder entry to all 23 of our SkyBet League Two home fixtures.

Pre-season friendlies, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Papa John’s Trophy and away fixtures are not included.

Matchday prices

For the 2023/24 season, purchasing a ticket in advance will be cheaper than purchasing from 12am onwards on the day of the game. Admission prices will increase on a matchday (from 12am), by £2 for over 18s and £1 for U18s. Our full advance and matchday prices can be seen below.

Flexi tickets

Our popular Flexi tickets will return next season and will be available on a 6-game or 10-game basis, however they will be strictly limited to purchase one-per-season.

Six game tickets will see supporters get a 12% saving compared to individual matchday prices, while 10-game bundles will receive a 14% saving.

Flexi tickets will go on sale 3rd July.

If you require any further information, or have any questions, please email tickets@harrogatetownafc.com