Attempted arson at Pateley Bridge petrol station

In the early hours of Sunday 14 May 2023 between 01:45am and 02:45am, two men, have walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and have set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

Yesterday afternoon (Sunday 14 May 2023) officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation including being able to identify the man in the released images.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jill.Cowling@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230086186 when passing on information.