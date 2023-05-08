Libdems welcome investment for Harrogate Station Gateway scheme

Liberal Democrats while welcoming an £ 11 million investment in a scheme to improve the heart of Harrogate had reservations, shared by many residents and local businesses, about the scheme in its current form.

In order to address some of these reservations, the committee has called on the Council to engage with residents and local business owners to ensure their concerns are listened to. The committee has also requested an active role in the project going forward with a full report on progress coming to the Area Committee’s Autumn meeting.