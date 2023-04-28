Rossett School Appoints New Headteacher

Rossett school has appointed Mr Tim Milburn as its new Headteacher. Mr Milburn is moving from Harrogate Grammar School where he has worked for over 9 years, initially as Assistant Headteacher, progressing to Deputy Headteacher.

He is also the Designated Safeguarding Lead for Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi–academy trust with 13 schools. Rossett is expected to be the 14th school to join the Trust when final approval processes are completed later this year. Previous to joining Harrogate Grammar school, Mr Milburn spent over 4 years as Director of Personal Development at Ilkley Grammar School.