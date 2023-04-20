Harrogate celebrates links across the world

Harrogate International Partnerships (HIP) are celebrating the links with four towns/cities across the world, all of which are marking significant anniversaries of associations with Harrogate in 2023.

In events over the weekend of April 20th-23rd HIP will be promoting links with Bagnères de Luchon in France (70th anniversary), Montecatini Terme in Italy (60th anniversary), Barrie in Canada (10th anniversary) and Wellington in New Zealand (70th anniversary).

20-23 April Harrogate Spring Flower Show, Great Yorkshire Showground, Wetherby Road Harrogate

22 April 2023 10.30am for 11am New Zealand Garden Valley Gardens Cornwall Road Harrogate (Area between Sun Pavilion and Toilets- North East corner)

23 April ANZAC Service 1.00pm Stonefall Cemetery, Commonwealth War Graves area (Forest Lane Harrogate off Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE)