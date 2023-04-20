Harrogate celebrates links across the world

Harrogate International Partnerships (HIP) are celebrating the links with four towns/cities across the world, all of which are marking significant anniversaries of associations with Harrogate in 2023.
In events over the weekend of April 20th-23rd HIP will be promoting links with Bagnères de Luchon in France (70th anniversary), Montecatini Terme in Italy (60th anniversary), Barrie in Canada (10th anniversary) and Wellington in New Zealand (70th anniversary).
- 20-23 April Harrogate Spring Flower Show, Great Yorkshire Showground, Wetherby Road Harrogate
- 22 April 2023 10.30am for 11am New Zealand Garden Valley Gardens Cornwall Road Harrogate (Area between Sun Pavilion and Toilets- North East corner)
- 23 April ANZAC Service 1.00pm Stonefall Cemetery, Commonwealth War Graves area (Forest Lane Harrogate off Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1DE)
Chair of HIP Dennis Richards OBE:
In a series of events the 4 towns/cities will be celebrated and commemorated starting with a display at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show (April 20th-23rd) which will feature an HIP ‘Community Garden’ representing the towns/cities international links through a creative floral display and will be visited by Mayor Alex Nuttall, Mayor of Barrie, Canada” “
On Saturday 22nd April, beginning at 10.30am the newly refurbished New Zealand Garden will be reopened in the Valley Gardens.
Initially created in 1953, HIP will welcome Flight Lieutenant Dan Channon of the Royal New Zealand Air Force as chief guest. A new sculpture, bench and interpretation board will be unveiled.
The following day, Sunday 23 April at 1pm, HIP supported by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will mark ANZAC Day for the second year running at Stonefall Cemetery. Several dignitaries will be laying wreaths during the ceremony.