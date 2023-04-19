Seizure of drugs and weapons in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police received a call from member of public last week (Thursday 13 April 2023) who was concerned for the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck.

Officers attended and on arrival they detected a strong smell of cannabis. A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri style knife and a telescopic baton. A large bag of what is suspected to be a class-b drug, scales and several mobile phones were also found.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class-B drug.

He was interviewed and has since been released under investigation.