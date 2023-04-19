Friends of Harrogate Hospital donate shockwave machine to Podiatry

The podiatry department at Harrogate District Hospital now has an advanced shockwave treatment machine that will help shorten the course of some painful, debilitating conditions that are seen frequently in the Department.

Shockwave therapy machines pass short, intense energy sound waves, travelling faster than the speed of sound, into affected tissues. This increases blood flow and stimulates a response which aids the healing process.

A spokesperson for the department said: This unit will deliver great benefit to patients, potentially getting them back to work or normal activity much more quickly; we cannot thank ‘The Friends’ enough on their behalf.

The treatment is painless, extensive clinical studies have shown it gives a high success rate.

The machine, costing £10,990 was donated by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

John Fox, Chairman of Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: We regularly consult with the hospital staff, and ask them for ‘Applications for Funding’ to let us know what they want that the NHS cannot provide at present to enhance the patient experience. That is our sole and guiding purpose in fundraising. The other pieces of equipment provided by the Friends on this occasion are colourful pictorial vinyl panels in the Elderly Care Unit for window decoration to enhance the environment in the ward. The Child Development Centre have requested for their Waiting Area a free standing large device costing £695.00, to deploy streams of different coloured air bubbles as a calming influence and distraction for children who are waiting to be seen and who are often restless. The Friends of Harrogate Hospital are all volunteers, we have no paid staff or offices. All our funds come from fundraising or from Trusts. These three pieces of equipment have been funded from our account.

In podiatry, shockwave therapy can have many applications, including Plantar Fasciitis, a condition that effects 1 in 10 during their life, causing pain on the inside of the heal.

Other conditions shockwave therapy can treat includes:

Achilles tendonitis

Bunions and Hammertoes

Arthritis & Fibromyalgia

Overuse injuries & Bursitis

Metatarsalgia

Shin Splints

Morton’s Neuroma

Stress Fractures

The device delivers many thousand sound-wave shock, rather than an electrical shock, into targeted areas. The shocks penetrate tissue, and stimulate cells.

For further information on the Friends, email friendsofhdft@gmail.com