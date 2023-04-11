Services and events at York Minster for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

York Minster will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with worship, music, exhibitions and an event to recruit more volunteers as part of The Big Help Out, the national charity for the Coronation.

Commenting on the Coronation weekend at the cathedral, the Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York said: “The Coronation of our new Monarch is a momentous and significant event in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth. I am sure that we will all celebrate the magnificent, dazzling and colourful pageantry of this immensely historic occasion.

“However at the heart of the ceremony will be a man of deep religious faith, dedicating his life to duty and service and committing himself to the care of our Saviour Jesus Christ. I think many people will be deeply moved by the religious ritual and symbolism of a unique service that the vast majority of us will be witnessing for the very first time.

“At York Minster there will be services and prayers for the King and for the Royal Family throughout the weekend. Our celebrations will include bell ringing, an invitation for people to visit the cathedral with family and friends and to picnic in the Minster’s gardens. We will also be joining the Coronation’s national charity campaign, The Big Help Out where we hope to get people excited and interested in becoming a volunteer at York Minster.”

Friday 5 May

5.30pm – Choral Evensong for the Eve of the Coronation

At this special Evensong service on the eve of the Coronation, the Choir of York Minster will perform Handel’s Zadok the Priest. The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York will give an address at the service.

Saturday 6 May

Coronation Day – York Minster open as normal

Our services will be said today and will include prayers for the new King. York Minster will be open for worship and sightseeing as usual.

Exhibition: Majesty: Monarchy & York Minster

Visit the cathedral’s Majesty: Monarchy & York Minster exhibition specially updated for the Coronation. The exhibition traces the influence of the monarchy throughout York Minster’s history through items in the Minster’s collections. Highlights include: a Bible and matching Prayer Book, bound in red velvet and finely decorated in silver with the keys of St Peter, purchased by York Minster with a grant from King Charles I; a Minster Police truncheon with royal arms; Maundy Money distributed by Queen Elizabeth II during her last visit to York Minster in 2012, and the Great Seal of Queen Anne used to authenticate important documents.

Sunday 7 May

All of our services will include prayers for the new King.

8am – Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)

10am – Choral Matins

11am – Sung Eucharist

This service will give thanks and praise to God and mark the Coronation through music and a sermon given by The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York.

2.30pm – ‘Ring for the King’- Quarter Peal Attempt

Bring a picnic to Dean’s Park and enjoy the space whilst listening to York Minster’s Bell Ringers attempt a celebratory quarter peal on our bells. The Minster’s bells are the fourth heaviest ring of 12 in the world. The team will ring a minimum of 1250 changes during the quarter peal attempt which will last around an hour.

4pm – A Special Commemorative Service for the Coronation of King Charles III

The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, will preach at this special civic service. Music by the Choir of York Minster will include Parry’s Coronation anthem I was glad and Byrd’s O Lord, making thy servant Charles our King. All are welcome.

Monday 8 May

9.30am –‘Ring for the King’ – Full Peal Attempt

The cathedral’s bell ringing team will ascend the bell tower once again, this time to make a spectacular full peal attempt in honour of the new Monarch. A full peal is a real test of bell-ringing virtuosity consisting of more than 5,000 changes rung non-stop without any change being repeated. The full peal attempt will take around four hours to complete.

The Big Help Out – Volunteer at York Minster

Thousands of organisations across the country will be getting together for The Big Help Out, the national charity campaign marking the Coronation by encouraging people everywhere to have a go at volunteering. York Minster relies on the support of over 400 volunteers to enhance the experience and enjoyment of people, worshipping at and visiting the cathedral. Volunteer is a great way to learn new skills, meet new people and to get involved in the life of the cathedral. Information about volunteering at the Minster will be available during the day or online at Volunteer | York Minster. For more information about The Big Help Out go to www.thebighelpout.org.uk