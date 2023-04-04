A successful Open Day of the Harrogate Branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS)

Harrogate & Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones supports the Open Day of the Harrogate Branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS) on Saturday 1 April 12023.

A very successful and well attended Open Day was held by The Harrogate & District Branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS) is on Saturday April 1st in the Wesley Centre in Harrogate, held in support of World Autism Acceptance Week.(March 27th-April 2nd). There was steady stream of people throughout the day many of whom were looking for information, support and advice on autism, which the organisations present were able to help with.

In a busy schedule and at short notice, Harrogate & Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones dropped in for an hour to support the event. He chatted with Rob Knox, Chair of the NAS Harrogate branch and several others including parents & carers of autistic children & adults who discussed autism and highlighted their challenges and support needs.

Andrew spoke to Kat Farrell and learnt about autism in girls and an activity group for school age autistic girls in Knaresborough run by North Yorkshire County and supported by the Harrogate Branch.

Andrew commented: Meeting individuals with autism really helps increase awareness and understanding of the issues they face. We are fortunate in our area that the local National Autistic Society branch is a vibrant group offering lots of support.

Helen Prince, Head of Young Carers and Families at the independent, award winning Yorkshire charity Carers Resource was present supporting with information and advice.

Harrogate Branch member, Hazel Griffiths, who is also one the people working with North Yorkshire Council as it formulates its North Yorkshire Autism Strategy 2024-2026, along with other branch members were on hand to explain how carers and autistic people could contribute to this strategy.

Autistic artist James Owen Thomas who has opened a gallery in Pateley Bridge, donated his amazing cards to raise funds, local charity Artizan and Harrogate Skills for Living had information and exhibits.