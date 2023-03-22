Brand new classic car & motorcycle event announced at Thorp Perrow for 2023

Thorp Perrow is excited to announce a brand-new event for 2023: Thorpe Perrow Classic Car & Motorcycle Show.

Taking place over the King’s Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend, the event will feature a wide-ranging display of vintage vehicles, classic cars, modern classic cars, and motorcycles, all set within the magnificent parkland adjacent to Thorp Perrow Arboretum near Bedale, North Yorkshire.

THORP PERROW CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW – 8 MAY 2023

THORP PERROW, BEDALE, N. YORKSHIRE, DL8 2PS

The event is ideal for vehicle enthusiasts, families and day trippers, who can expect to see an extensive variety of classic cars and motorcycles, a full vehicle judging and awards process, trade stalls, quality catering and lots more.

Visitor tickets include full access to both the event and the Arboretum. Visitors can also visit the Bird of Prey and Mammal Centre, the Adventure Playground, and the Tea Room. The first 100 vehicle exhibitor bookings are also free.

Classic Shows Director, Matthew J Harvey, commented: We are excited to be working with Sir Henry Ropner and the team at Thorp Perrow in the form of the Thorp Perrow Classic car & Motorcycle Show. Thorp Perrow provides a fabulous location for the event and visitors will avail of access to the event AND Thorp Perrow Arboretum. We hope to reach out to vehicles owners within North Yorkshire and those who already support us at nearby venues to recruit a wide range of classic vehicles. To aid this objective, we will announce the first 100 exhibitors pre-booking their vehicles into the event can do so at no charge!.

Thorp Perrow Director, Sir Henry Ropner, commented: We’re thrilled to be hosting this exciting car show here at Thorp Perrow in partnership with Classic Shows. There’ll be a huge variety of interesting vehicles for our visitors to see, lots of entertainment, and plenty of stalls to enjoy. We’re also looking forward to welcoming visitors into the Arboretum and Bird of Prey Centre as part of a fantastic full family day out.

WEBSITES: http://www.classicshows.org

http://www.thorpperrow.com