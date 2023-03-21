Three youths arrested following an incident at King James’s School, but not their students

Police were called to King James’s School, King James Road, Knaresborough, at 3.10pm on Monday (20 March 2023) following reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths.

Officers attended and arrested a teenage girl for an alleged assault on a female member of staff and criminal damage. She has been taken into custody for questioning.

Two other teenage girls were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.

None of those arrested attend King James’s School.

Enquiries are ongoing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference 12230050161 when providing details.