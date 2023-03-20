Two arrests in connection with the bogus police incident in the Bilton area of Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police have said there has been an excellent response to the appeal for witnesses and information, and are still urging people to come forward if you can help.

Anyone that has relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, or who has experienced anything of a similar nature, should come forward and make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230049556 when providing details about this incident.