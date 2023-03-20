Bilton area of Harrogate, bogus police officers “seize” electric scooter from teenage boy

North Yorkshire Police is investigation after two bogus police officers in a black unmarked car dangerously mounted a pavement before “seizing” an electric scooter from a teenage boy.

The disturbing incident happened in the Bilton area of Harrogate at around 7.20pm on Saturday (18 March 2023) as the boy was pushing the scooter.

It has caused a great deal of distress and anger, both to him and his family.

Despite extensive enquiries, including a trawl of CCTV in the area, the suspects have yet to be tracked down.

Checks are being carried out with neighbouring police forces in case the offenders have travelled into North Yorkshire.

Both suspects are described as white, medium build, tattoos on arms, and wearing black police-style clothing including combat trousers.

The car they were driving was black and possibly a Ford Mondeo or Ford Focus. The victim was unable to see the registration number of the vehicle.

Police patrols have been stepped up the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information, dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage are urged to make a report without delay via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Cimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230049556 when providing details about this incident.