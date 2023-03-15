Exhibition of quilting at Tennants

A new exhibition showcasing antique quilts opens on 21st March at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn.

21st March – 9th April 2023

100 YEARS OF QUILTS

Quilts are a fascinating mix of creativity and practicality. They tell the story of their makers, reflect changes in an ever-shifting society as well as charting the production and popularity of fabrics. For many women, needlework and quilting was the most practical way of expressing their artistic side, producing both quilts for everyday use and special quilts made as works of art that were tucked away unused and treasured for generations to come.

The quilts, which have come from private collections, date from circa 1820 to 1930, the heyday of quilt making in Great Britain and North America, will include fine and rare examples.

The free exhibition will be open daily, and the quilts will subsequently be sold in the Costume, Accessories & Textiles Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on 25th May.