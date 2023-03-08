Fire at disused hotel in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a disused hotel on Kings road, Harrogate at 23:34 on 7 March 2023

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tascaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton along with the Ariel Ladder Platform responded

There had been reports of smoke issuing from a disused hotel.

Crews used 20 breathing aparatus, 4 hose reel jets, 1 main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and caused 5% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the main building.

One crew is currently still in attendance. The cause is under investigation