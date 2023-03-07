Harrogate commuters hit with £107.38 hike in rail fares

- Liberal Democrats call for fare freeze as cost of living crisis continues
- Annual season ticket for Harrogate commuters forecasted to reach £1,927.38 for the first time
With a rail fare increase of 5.9% due on Sunday 5 March, the cost of an annual season ticket for Harrogate commuters will rise by the most in a decade today despite the cost of living crisis worsening.
Annual season ticket prices between Harrogate and Leeds will rise by a staggering £107.38
By 2027, the annual season ticket price for Harrogate commuters is forecasted to be £2,205.83 if the Government does not freeze rail fares. The rise comes despite reduced services compared to pre-pandemic timetables.
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said:
It is outrageous to hike rail fares in the middle of a cost of living crisis. This Conservative Government is completely out of touch.
Ministers cannot keep turning a blind eye to these problems, especially given people are paying more for less on our rail network with fewer trains running or even on time.
I am calling for a fair deal for people in Harrogate & Knaresborough with an immediate fare freeze to help families struggling under the cost of living crisis this Government created.
We should be making green forms of transport cheaper, yet this Conservative Government is determined to make rail more expensive than ever before.