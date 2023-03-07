Harrogate commuters hit with £107.38 hike in rail fares

Liberal Democrats call for fare freeze as cost of living crisis continues

Annual season ticket for Harrogate commuters forecasted to reach £1,927.38 for the first time

With a rail fare increase of 5.9% due on Sunday 5 March, the cost of an annual season ticket for Harrogate commuters will rise by the most in a decade today despite the cost of living crisis worsening.

Annual season ticket prices between Harrogate and Leeds will rise by a staggering £107.38

By 2027, the annual season ticket price for Harrogate commuters is forecasted to be £2,205.83 if the Government does not freeze rail fares. The rise comes despite reduced services compared to pre-pandemic timetables.