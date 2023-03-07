30 year milestone for Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group

Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group has celebrated six of its volunteers reaching 30 years’ service. The Charity enables adults and children with a range of disabilities to enjoy the benefits of horse riding. Established in 1986, it helps over 100 riders from as young as 2 years old and has 120 volunteers.

Six of the volunteers have now been with the Charity for 30 years and some of them are pictured with their long service certificates.

Chair of FPDRG Morag Bennett, said: Volunteers are the lifeblood of our Charity and we are lucky to have so many people willing to give up their time to help our riders. To have served for 30 years is a remarkable achievement and shows amazing dedication for which we’re very grateful. We are also fortunate to be based at Follifoot Park Riding Centre, with its excellent facilities and continued support.

Volunteer Beryl Fleming said: It is a real pleasure volunteering here and so rewarding to see the progress that our riders make and the fun that horse riding gives them.

If you are interested in volunteering visit www.follifootparkdrg.org.uk for more information, call 01423 546161, or email volunteers@follifootparkdrg.org.uk