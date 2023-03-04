New Chairman appointed at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

NHS England has confirmed the appointment of Martin Havenhand as the new Chairman of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust with effect from 1 April 2023.

Martin is a very experienced chairman and non-executive director who has held a number of executive and non-executive roles in both the public and private sectors.

He has been Chairman of The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust since 2014 and brings invaluable experience and knowledge of the Yorkshire region having been Chief Executive of Yorkshire Forward the then Government’s Regional Development Agency and as a Non-Executive Director of Yorkshire Water.

Martin succeeds Kathryn Lavery whose term of office came to an end in November 2022 after nearly seven years at the Trust.

As leader of the Trust Board, the Chairman’s role is to lead the Board, ensuring it has a clear strategy and good governance in place. Alongside other board colleagues and partner organisations, they work to ensure that communities and patients receive high quality, safe services for patients and local communities.

Rod Barnes, Chief Executive, said: I am delighted that Martin is joining us as Chair. His skills and extensive experience will be incredibly valuable to the Trust and we look forward to working with him. I would also like to thank Tim Gilpin who will continue as Acting Chair until Martin joins us, before resuming his role of deputy chairman on the Board.

Tim Gilpin, Acting Chair of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: Myself and the rest of the Board are excited at Martin’s appointment and look forward to working with him in his new role.

Speaking of his appointment, Martin Havenhand said: I am looking forward to my new role and working with our dedicated colleagues and volunteers in the service and our system partners in the NHS, local government and the voluntary sector across Yorkshire, to provide quality health services to our communities.

Non-executive appointments to NHS Trusts are made by NHS England and made in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments. NHS England ensures that all appointments to NHS trust boards are made in a way that is open, transparent and fair to candidates.

Martin Havenhand has been appointed from 1 April 2023 until 31 March 2026 and he has not declared any political activity in the last five years.