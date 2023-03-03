International focus key to UK PR agency continued growth

Despite challenges currently being experienced within the UK economy, B2B PR and marketing agency Allott and Associates – which specialises in industry sectors including manufacturing, packaging, technology and logistics – has been celebrating continued expansion with a number of international account wins during 2022 and the early part of 2023, with more still to come.

The agency has found that the after-effects of the Covid pandemic have actually played a part in boosting, rather than hindering, business wins. Moreover, these wins have led to new employment opportunities with three new recruits during 2022 and other new colleagues to be announced shortly.

Director Philip Allott explained: The Covid lockdowns caused us to take a more creative approach to pitching and tendering processes. Like many businesses we made the best use of Microsoft Teams and, as this has now very much become the norm around the globe, making international connections has become easier than ever for us – and it’s easier than ever for prospective clients to connect with us too.

Allotts recently celebrated its first account win in Malta: Jekson Vision, a global pioneer in vision inspection and track and trace solutions has tasked Allotts with expanding its reach within UK markets. This win compliments the agency’s existing retained clients in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Scandinavia. The agency also won its first accounts in Canada and Japan last year, along with further expansion into the US, Europe, Asia and Australia from its Yorkshire-based head office.

Philip continued: Establishing a firm footing in overseas markets has brought increased stability to Allotts. Whilst the UK may be experiencing a decline in the economy, many other nations are not. We’re thankful for the opportunities we’ve had to spread our reach internationally and we’re excited about 2023 forecasts as we retain key clients and continue to grow our global focus.

Allott and Associates holds substantial gravitas in the B2B marketing sector, having significantly invested in all aspects of the business since its inception in 1994. It continues to deliver effective and fully integrated PR and marketing campaigns, enabling its clients both abroad and on home soil to continue winning new work in multiple market sectors.