Swindon 3-0 Harrogate Town Match Report

Town suffered a first defeat in four games as Swindon ran out 3-0 winners at The County Ground, a reverse of the two clubs’ meeting back in July at The EnviroVent Stadium.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first half brace made life difficult for Simon Weaver’s side, with Joe Tomlinson’s second half effort securing the points for the home side.

Simon Weaver named an unchanged line-up for the fourth consecutive fixture, though there was a place on the bench for Dior Angus.

The first attack of the game lead to the first goal as Ellis Iandolo’s long pass was inadvertedly headed by Tom Eastman into the path of Remeao Hutton, who delivered an inch perfect cross onto the head of Hepburn-Murphy who was able to nod into the corner.

Town’s first sight of goal came in the 25th minute as Kazeem Olaigbe tried his luck, but was denied by Sol Brynn.

Jacob Wakeling had a good chance to make it two for his side with Hutton again advancing forward from right back and picking out a teammate, though the finish was off target.

Five minutes before the break Swindon found a second goal through Hepburn-Murphy again, whose shot on the turn crept into the corner to put the hosts 2-0 up at the interval.

The first half was extended due to a serious looking injury to Ciaran Brennan, the Swindon man stretchered off the pitch with the best wishes of both clubs.

The early signs in the second half were that it would have more chances than the first with both keepers forced into early saves, Mark Oxley denying Charlie Austin and Brynn keeping out half time substitute Danny Grant’s effort.

An underhit backpass in the 63rd minute nearly gave Town a way back into the tie, though Luke Armstrong’s finish couldn’t beat Brynn in the Swindon goal.

Any hopes of a comeback would be dashed in the 78th minute though as Tomlinson made it three, capitalising on a fortunate deflection with Eastman unable to keep the ball out on the line.

Oxley was required to make a good save and prevent further damage late on, though Swindon would go on to claim a convincing victory.

Town: Oxley, Falkingham, Olaigbe, Sims (Thomson 77), O’Connor, Pattison, Sutton (Grant 45), Muldoon (Day 77), Armstrong (Angus 81), Foulds, Eastman

Subs not used: Giles, Burrell, McArdle

Booked: Falkingham, Muldoon, Eastman

Swindon: Brynn, Hutton, Iandolo, Clayton, McEachran, Williams (Shade 84), Austin (Adeloye 84), Cain, Hepburn-Murphy (Darcy 84), Wakeling (Tomlinson 74), Brennan (Kadji 45)

Subs not used: Copland, Jephcott

Goals: Hepburn-Murphy 8, 40, Tomlinson 78

Booked: Wakeling

Referee: Oliver Langford

Attendance: 8,756 (73 away)