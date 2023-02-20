Have your say in Commissioner Zoë’s February Public Accountability Meetings

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host her monthly Public Accountability Meetings on Thursday 23 February and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.

As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus rural crime from the police and false alarms from the fire service.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk .

Commissioner Zoë said: I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important. They allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire. Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

The focus of this month’s meetings:

12:30pm – 2:00pm – North Yorkshire Police

Rural crime – This presentation aims to update, inform and reassure the public of North Yorkshire about the current challenges and approaches we are taking to make our rural communities a safe place to live.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/_y7jmDMkB-0?feature=share

Agenda and papers: https://bit.ly/PAMFeb2023

2:30-4:00pm – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

False alarms – An insight into the profile, causes and impact of false alarms and the Service’s attendance policy.

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet, follow us at @northyorkspfcc.

Future meetings

