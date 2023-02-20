Harrogate 18 Sheffield Tigers 7

Saturday 18 February 2023

In an attritional match played in varying conditions, Harrogate deservedly came out on top to gain 4 points in their desire to secure their place at this level next season.

Harrogate started on the attack, but a lot of the game in the first half was played between the two 22 metre lines. However, shortly after 20 minutes, Harrogate moved the ball wide and only fantastic cover defence by Tigers prevented a score. Harrogate was not to be denied, and having stripped the ball from Tigers moved it left again for Will Yates to score his 11th try of the season, though the conversion attempt missed.

Tigers responded. Having driven the ball 15 metres, they won a penalty just short of the Gate line. From a rehearsed move, Will Baker scored a try in the right hand corner which he then successfully converted.

James Magee won the subsequent kick off, and Gate attacked again, but was unable to score again before half-time.

Harrogate started the second half on the attack, and their reward came when Rory Macnab slotted a penalty for Gate to take the lead they subsequently never surrendered.

Macnab and Baker both missed long range penalties before Harrogate thought they had scored a further try. The ball was kicked through from the 22 metre line over Tigers’ line. However, following excellent co-operation between the referee and his assistant, Tigers were awarded a drop out under the posts.

In the 60th minute, Macnab kicked a penalty to stretch Harrogate’s lead. Gate then stole the ball on halfway and Will Rawlinson broke in midfield. However, a needless penalty enabled Tigers to clear. Both sides also had kicks charged down as they sought further scores in the wet conditions.

Harrogate eventually got the decisive score to cement their victory with only 6 minutes left. Continued forward pressure enabled Sam Brady to drive over the line for a try that Macnab converted.

Teams

Harrogate: Macnab, Magee, Rawlinson, Fox, Yates, Toomey, Olley, Elsayed, Ridgway, Peace, Dodds, Brady (c), Walker, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Replacements: Maycock, Baxter, Derbyshire, Jones, Buckley.

Sheffield Tigers: Rudd, Broadley, Taylor, Wager, Norman, Baker, Down, Bennett (c), Townsend, Meek, Hawksworth, Fitzsimons, Scott, Calladine, Redfern. Replacements: Bingham, Archer, Anderson, Holmes, Ireland.

Referee: Dave Charlton (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

19 February 2023