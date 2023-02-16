Salford 1-1 Harrogate Town Match Report

Matthew Lund’s 81st minute finish denied Town a first league win over Salford City after Jack Muldoon’s opener had looked like securing a memorable Valentine’s Day win.

After a first half of few chances, Muldoon celebrated signing a new contract the day before with a memorable finish, beating Alex Cairns at his near post.

Salford would find a leveller nine minutes from time though as Lund denied Simon Weaver’s side all three points at The Peninsula Stadium.

The Harrogate Manager had made four changes from Saturday’s defeat to Stockport as Mark Oxley, Toby Sims, Levi Sutton and Jack Muldoon were all brought into the starting lineup.

Muldoon was the first to force a save, striking the ball early at Alex Cairns, though Salford responded with a strike of their own, that resulted in Oxley beating away Callum Hendry’s effort.

It was a half with few chances, with Anthony O’Connor and Tom Eastman keeping the hosts attacks away with a series of well timed interceptions.

The closest either side came to a first half goal was in the final minute of the first half when Hendry nipped in front of Sims and tried to curl into the top corner, but saw his effort bounce back off the crossbar.

Town took the lead five minutes after the restart when Josh Falkingham’s pass in behind the defence released Muldoon, who stayed calm to roll the ball past Cairns at his near post and put his side ahead.

Salford looked to respond quickly to falling behind, though Town held firm, with Hendry firing over the closest The Ammies came to levelling, within 15 minutes of conceding.

The hosts did manage to find Matt Smith from a corner, but the big striker couldn’t keep his header down.

Salford eventually found an equaliser in the 81st minute when, after a sustained spell of pressure, Theo Vassell bundled the ball into the path of substitute Lund who finished emphatically.

Salford were inches away from snatching all three points deep into the five minutes of stoppage time as Ryan Watson’s looping header bounced down off the crossbar, only for an outstanding last ditch Matty Foulds challenge to clear the ball from the goalmouth and ensure Town left with a point for their efforts.

Town: Oxley, Falkingham (Folarin 87), Olaigbe (Grant 87), Sims (Burrell 65), O’Connor, Pattison, Sutton, Muldoon (Thomson 81), Armstrong, Foulds, Eastman

Subs not used: Jameson, McArdle

Goals: Muldoon 50

Booked: Sutton, Burrell

Salford: Cairns, Touray, Lowe, Watson, Hendry (Lund 73), Galbraith, Smith, McAleny, Bolton, Leak (Barry 65), Vassell

Subs not used: Bellagambi, Watt, Bailey, Morton, McLoughlin

Goals: Lund 81

Referee: Seb Stocksbridge

Attendance: 1,615 (78 away)