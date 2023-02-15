Planning approval for 162 houses on Kingsley Drive, Harrogate

On the 14 February 2023, Harrogate Borough Planning committee approved a planning application from Persimmon Yorkshire for 162 homes on Kingsley Drive in Harrogate.

The plans revised from 217 to 162 homes

Plans for 217 homes had previously been refused

40% affordable housing

Mix of 1 to 4 bed dwellings

Now includes a children’s Play area

Landscaping/ open spaces

Recommended for approval by HBC planning officers

Part of local plan, and outline planning already approved

Prior to the planning meeting, there was a protest outside.

Opposition groups were allowed 3 minutes to talk at the committee, that was shared between two speakers.

Main points put against the scheme:

The impact it will have on many residents, (It is green land that Kingsley Drive faces on to)

It needed an independent traffic management plan, as it was voiced that the developer’s plan was not valid

The area is already above the local allocation

Calls for a pause to gain independent evidence

Concerns of safe and suitable access to the site

The developers defended the plans, saying that they got it wrong on the first application, and this plans shows a much lower density of houses, and is essentially a response to what they were asked to do following the previous planning, where it was presented.

The developer also said that they had listened to locals.

Cllr Pat Marsh said that it wasn’t the best place for 162 houses, that she was upset that she was her today having to discuss, it was a step too far, and that the land should never have been in the local plan allocation.

Cllr Broadbank said he opposed, saying that things were getting out of hand, traffic numbers don’t add up, and traffic numbers need looking at.

Cllr Watson said he couldn’t see how it can work, it needed a bus service.

Cllr Mann said he would support this development as it was in the local plan.

In the vote, 9 voted for and 2 against.

The developer had responded to the requirements from the previous planning meeting for this development. The reports provided from that had not been challenged by Highways or on ecological grounds. That meant that if refused, the developer would have likely lodged an appeal, at cost to HBC, and possibly would have been difficult to oppose.

So in essence the Planning Committee can’t send a developer away to revise a scheme, the developer then amends the scheme as instructed, and then the committee subsequently refuse.

Although some members of the committee and the opposition groups voiced concerns around the validity of reports, particular around traffic management, the HBC planning team will take advise from the Highways Authority, that didn’t support those concerns.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the Council’s recommendation for approval. This site is allocated for housing in the Local Plan and as the case officer’s report said, the development will make a valuable contribution to the district’s housing need. As well as providing a mix of house sizes for families and downsizers, home owners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths. This proposed scheme will also provide over £1.2 million in funding for local education provision and key highways improvements to Kingsley Road.