Harrogate Town 1-3 Stockport Match Report

An impressive Kazeem Olaigbe debut wasn’t enough to defeat Stockport as Town suffered a 1-3 lossat home to County.

Goals from Myles Hippolyte, Isaac Olaofe and Will Collar was too much for Town, struggled to get back into the game despite a goal from Olaigbe in the 63rd minute.

Southampton loanee was Olaigbe was handed his debut today from Simon Weaver, in two changes from last week’s win against Carlisle which saw Olaigbe and Warren Burrell start the game.

The first shot of the game came in the 3rd minute for Stockport as the ball was given away cheaply in Town’s half, which saw a long range effort from Ryan Croasdale parried out for a corner by Pete Jameson.

A driving run from stockport defender Akil Wright saw him brought down around the edge of the box for a free kick. The free kick taken by Callum Camps was heading for the bottom right corner but saved by Jameson and went out for a corner.

Town’s first chance came in the 14th minute as debutant Olaigbe skilfully beat his man on the right side of the 18 yard box, and saw his shot just go narrowly wide of the far post.

Stockport saw themselves go 1-0 ahead on the counter attack with Kyle Wootton driving through the middle and playing a through ball through to Hippolyte on the left hand side which saw him slot the ball into the bottom right corner beyond Jameson.

Continued pressure from Stockport after going 0-1 ahead saw a shot easily saved from Jameson. A counter attack was quickly lead for Town after that but ended swiftly with a long range effort from Alex Pattison go well over the bar.

A corner for Stockport was not cleared properly and gathered up by Hippolyte on the left hand side of the area, he delivered a cross into the area that Town couldn’t clear and after a scramble the ball was struck home by Olaofe to make it 0-2 to Stockport.

The last action of the first half saw the ball given away poorly by Town to Wootton but was intercepted by a sliding challenge by Josh Falkingham.

Weaver made two substitutes at half time bringing on Jack Muldoon for Matty Daly and Levi Sutton for Danny Grant.

Town started off strongly in the second half retaining a lot of possession and getting into some very good attacking positions, with two more substitutions in the 56 minute bringing on George Thompon and Dior Angus.

Just a minute after the subs a loose ball was picked up by Collar around the edge of Town’s area and the shot went narrowly past the far post.

Stockport picked up their first booking of the game in after a late foul on Sutton and then in the 60th minute, then picked up their second booking after Croasdale fouled Olaigbe in a dangerous position for Town. However, the free-kick was over hit and nothing came from it.

63 minutes in, Town clawed one back and made it 1-2 as Olaigbe saw him self in a promising position on the left side of the Stockport penalty area. A low driven shot from him saw it go straight at the keeper at the near post, but was spilt by Ben Hinchcliffe and ended up in the Stockport net.

After constant pressure from Town, they give the ball away in a promising area to Stockport which saw Wootton in a lot of space on the left hand side. He delivered a daring ball to the back post which saw Collar head it in to restore Stockport’s two goal advantage and make it 1-3 in the 73rd minute.

Stockport found themselves in space down the left hand side of Town’s box, Rydel driving into the penalty area and drilling a shot towards the bottom corner which Jameson dealt with.

The final action saw Thomson with room to shoot and fire one towards the bottom right corner, but the shot went narrowly wide and out for a goal kick as Town were made to settle for defeat.

Town: Jameson, Falkingham (Angus 56), Burrell (Thomson 56), Grant (Sutton 45), Olaigbe, O’Conner, Pattison, Daly (Muldoon 45), Armstrong, Foulds, Eastman

Subs not used: Oxley, Folarin, McArdle

Goals: Olaigbe 63

Stockport: Hinchcliffe, Knoyle (Lewis 87), Wright, Byrne, Camps, Collar, Croasdale (C) (Stretton 77), Wootton, Olaofe (Rydel 71), Hippolyte, Hussey

Subs not used: Jaros, Evans, Rowe, Grayson

Booked: Olaofe, Croasdale

Goals: Hippolyte 19, Olaofe 35, Collar 73

Attendance: 2404 (600 away)

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Report by Ollie Forrest