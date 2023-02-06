Soroptimists give £250 raised at the Wetherby Christmas Market to the local Food Bank

Wetherby members of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District and Club President Val Hills visited the Trussell Trust Wetherby District Food Bank on 24th January to present a cheque for £250 to the Food Bank. The money, raised from their stall at the Lions Wetherby Christmas Market will help make sure at least 10 families receive a Food Parcel with 3 days supply.

Val, with Elsie Johnston and Hilary Waddington heard from Trustee and Volunteer Jim Tinsley and Food Bank manager Debbie Marriott who spoke about the increasing need for Food Parcels. The Food Bank is now open on a Saturday morning as more users are working and still not able to provide enough food for their families.

The Food Bank also offers an outreach service to the outlying villages for those who are unable to get to the food bank due to cost or lack of public transport. Access to the Food Bank is by vouchers that are issued by health/social care professionals and local churches.

President Val said, Food Poverty is now becoming a real issue in the UK as energy and living costs rise. Food Banks aren’t the solution but they play an important role in making sure everyone can access nutritious food’. The Food Bank also provides help to individuals and families to ensure they access the support available. Visit https://wetherbyanddistrict.foodbank.org.uk for more information on how to access, donate or volunteer.