Health leaders in North Yorkshire support Children’s Mental Health Week

Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership is supporting children and young people to look after their mental health and wellbeing this Children’s Mental Health Week (6-12 Feb).

Health leaders in North Yorkshire are reminding young people that there are a variety of services available to them across the region to help manage their mental wellbeing.

The Go-To (thegoto.org.uk/) is the home of wellbeing and mental health for young people in North Yorkshire. It is a resource to help you find the right help and support, to help you stay well, whatever is going on in your life.

The website hosts a number of mental health support resources including: a young persons guide to mental health support, a mini marketplace and social and emotional mental health guidance for professionals and parents and carers.

You can also access support through BUZZ US, a confidential text messaging service for young people aged 11-18. Young people can text 07520 631168. A wellbeing worker is on duty Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9-4.30pm (excluding bank holidays). More information is available at: https://www.compass-uk.org/

Childline is another resource that provides a free and confidential telephone service for children and young people up to the age of 19.

Many children and young people may experience difficulties with their sleep especially during the school term. Providing structure through the development of daily and weekly timetables, including bedtime routines, can be helpful in providing some predictability for young people. If your child is struggling you can seek help through The Sleep Charity: https://thesleepcharity.org.uk/

If you are 17 or over you can also refer yourself to the North Yorkshire IAPT service. This is a national NHS programme available in North Yorkshire designed to increase the availability of talking therapy treatments: https://northyorkshireiapt.co.uk/

If you are aged 18 and over, Qwell is a free and anonymous online counselling support service. www.qwell.io.

Dr Peter Billingsley, a local GP representative from Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “It can sometimes seem hard for young people to find the right support for their mental health.

“I think it is really important that young people have knowledge of the mental health services to them not just locally but nationally.

“I would urge any young person who are is struggling with their mental health to utilise

these services and share details with friends and family. These resources and services can also provide support for parents, carers and professionals who looking for signposting materials. “

You can help support us improve mental health for children and Young People in North Yorkshire by becoming a Go-To Champion. Being a Go-To Champion is about being a positive role model, which could not only help improve your own mental health and wellbeing, but that of young people in the rest of North Yorkshire too. There are ,any ways you can get involved, including:

Write and read content for The Go-To website

Writing mental health blogs

Lisa Holden, a current Go-To Champion, said: “I shared the info with my daughter’s, primary school and they said it was maybe more aimed for senior school children and young people in North Yorkshire. Well with that I thought I must get involved and try to ensure the younger age range of primary school kids are not left out of accessing this wonderful resource.”

If you see yourself as a Go-To Champion, drop us an email at hnyicb-ny.nycypteam@nhs.net.