Levi Sutton signs for Harrogate Town, Josh Austerfield returns to Huddersfield

Harrogate Town AFC have said they are delighted to announce our sixth arrival of the January transfer window, and second of the day, Levi Sutton.

The Bradford midfielder signs on a permanent transfer, signing a one-and-a-half year contract.

Sutton returns to The EnviroVent Stadium having spent three months with the club back in the 2018/19 National League season, when on loan from Scunthorpe United and is delighted to be back.

Levi Sutton said: I’m delighted to have it all done, as soon as Harrogate expressed their interest it was something I wanted to do. I know the Gaffer and Thirs and some of the boys here, Foulds has just joined and Muldoon I know from back in Scunthorpe so I’m excited to see them. I want to come in and help us get some positive results, hopefully push up the table, it’s a tight table and I know what a run of wins can do so that’s the aim and we’ll see where it takes us.

Sutton had come through the ranks at the then League One side before signing a professional contract with his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old secured a permanent move to Valley Parade in July 2020 and would go on to make close to 100 appearances for the Bantams, featuring against Town on many occasions and signing a new deal just last Summer.

Subject to EFL clearance, Levi is eligible to feature on Saturday as Town travel to Carlisle.

Midfielder Josh Austerfield has been recalled by parent club Huddersfield Town with immediate effect.

The 21-year-old was in his second loan spell at the club having initially signed in January 2022, then returning the following June.

Austerfield would make a total of 34 appearances during his two stints at the club.

Harrogate Town have said they would like to wish Josh good luck in the future.