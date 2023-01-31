Two York men receive life sentences for brutal attack that killed a man

Francis McNally who was brutally attacked by Turpin and Hudson.

Two York men have been sentenced (30 January 2023) to life in prison at Leeds Crown Court after they brutally assaulted and killed a man at a flat in the city.

41-year-old Adam Craig Hudson and 35-year-old Curtis Turpin, both of HMP Hull, were found guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Francis David McNally.

Turpin received a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years and 3 months, plus a 9-month sentence to be served concurrently for a charge of actual bodily harm after he attacked a woman a few weeks before the murder of Francis McNally.

Hudson received a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years and 6 months.

Shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday 27 October 2021, police received a call from a distressed man who had found Francis’ body at a property on Markham Crescent in York.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Francis and the room where he lay, covered in blood. He had significant injuries to his face and head and an item of clothing wrapped around his neck.

Turpin and Hudson were identified as suspects a short time later and were arrested on suspicion of murder, their clothing and footwear were heavily bloodstained.

Following arrest several significant comments were made by Hudson, which led detectives to believe that Francis had been attacked with a weapon and strangled with a form of ligature.

Both men denied the murder of Francis, who Turpin had met the night before and invited to his flat for drinks. It was also established that the pair had stolen Francis’ bank card in an attempt to buy more alcohol and then discarded it on their way back to the flat.

Officers found bottles of alcohol at the scene, as well as prescription medication and several broken pieces of a hoover, which it is believed was used as a weapon during the prolonged attack on Francis.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Superintendent, Wayne Fox, said: This was a senseless and brutal attack on a man who was unable to effectively defend himself. Turpin and Hudson used weapons to fatally assault and strangle Mr McNally for reasons only they know. Throughout the course of the investigation, and subsequent trial, they have sought to distance themselves from their true level of involvement, changing their story time and again. In a desperate bid to acquit his co-accused Hudson finally attempted to take sole blame for the attack whilst giving evidence in court, however, was unsuccessful in his efforts. I would like to pay tribute to Francis’ family who, because of the lies told by the defendants, were forced to endure graphic details of the attack on their loved one. They have acted with the upmost dignity throughout the investigation, and particularly through the court proceedings, in their efforts to seek justice for Francis. I hope that the significant sentences imposed on Turpin and Hudson can provide at least some comfort to them going forward.

Francis McNally’s family paid tribute to him: Francis was only 35 years old when he was tragically and brutally taken from us. His murder was totally unprovoked, savage and senseless. He was a kind and gentle person who loved his family and he had potential which will now never be realised. Our hearts are broken and we will never be the same again. We are extremely grateful to all those who worked so hard to obtain justice for Francis and we can take some consolation in the fact that the jailing of the guilty parties may well save the lives of others.

Judge Stubbs KC commented in court on how Francis McNally’s family had maintained a quiet dignity throughout the trial and delivered moving statements on his character and the huge grief they are experiencing. He commented on the kind, loving and generous personality of Francis, who had much hope for the future which was now wasted. He said that Francis posed no threat whatsoever and was defenceless.

He told Hudson and Turpin that they had committed a senseless and sickening level of violence to a victim who was defenceless and hardly moved. Whilst he could not be sure when the violence occurred, he was sure that both jointly conducted a violent attack of kicking, stamping and striking the victim with metal pipes.