Kids Planet acquires Sunbeams nursery group

Kicking off the new year, Kids Planet is pleased to reveal the acquisition of Sunbeams nursery group in Yorkshire.
Sunbeams are a high-quality group of nurseries in Leeds and Harrogate that will strengthen and support Kids Planet’s existing presence in those areas.
The four Sunbeams nurseries are committed to meeting the needs of babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers in their own special areas.
Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said:
The Sunbeams group of nurseries perfectly complement our own values and ethos, and place strong emphasis on providing enabling environments for each unique child. The four settings take us to 147 nurseries across the UK and I look forward to welcoming them into the Kids Planet family.
Kate and Andrew Plews, former owners of Sunbeams, said:
Our focus with Sunbeams was to develop its people, with a culture of learning, where strong leadership, knowledge and autonomy could flourish. We are proud of what is a truly inspirational team delivering outstanding childcare and environments, which builds excellent foundations for life-long learning.
Finding the right home for Sunbeams was incredibly important to us. We chose Kids Planet because they have the same values and ethos, with the capability to further develop the team and deliver high quality childcare.