North Yorkshire Police receive 740 public complaints between April 2021 to April 2022

Published statistics have shown that North Yorkshire Police receive 2 complaints per day, and 1% of complaints lead to a misconduct hearing.

From April 2021 to April 2022 there were 740 public complaint allegations recorded against 352 individual officers

In that same period, there were 8 published misconduct hearing outcomes

Although it is noted that a complaint may not be dealt with in the same year, the statistics show that around 1% of complaints lead to a misconduct hearing

See Misconduct Outcomes 2021-2022

The definition of a complaint is ‘any dissatisfaction with the police service’.

Misconduct is much more serious. It’s a breach of the professional standards so serious as to justify disciplinary action

and it’s not always uncovered through a complaint by a member of the public. It may come to light as a result of a member of staff reporting their concerns about a colleague, a crime report, a supervisor referring a member of staff due to their conduct, or as the result of an incident that has not been handled correctly.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: The vast majority of our officers and staff are honest, hardworking and act with integrity. But we are not complacent and know that there will be a number within our force who are not. When misconduct is found, we will take action. We encourage anyone who has any concerns about an officer or staff member they have come into contact with, to please report it to us.