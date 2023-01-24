His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report finds North Yorkshire inadequate in some areas

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report has looked at all Fire Services across the UK.

This is the first annual assessment of England’s fire and rescue services since Andy Cooke being appointed in 2022 , His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, found that:

only two of the inspectorate’s previous six recommendations for reform of the fire service have been implemented, which he described as extremely disappointing;

the Home Office, the Local Government Association, the National Fire Chiefs Council and trade unions should work together to consider reforming structures for negotiating pay, terms and conditions, which would reduce the risk of industrial action; and

many services need to improve their culture, and there are still some unacceptable levels of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

In North Yorkshire, the Fire Service has been assessed as:

Effectiveness requires improvement

Efficiency inadequate

People inadequate

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services Andy Cooke said: I am continually struck by the dedication of firefighters and other staff, and I know the public feel the same – they are enormous assets to our communities. The fire service faces a difficult year ahead against the backdrop of industrial action. Some may see these challenges as a reason not to risk further change. On the contrary, reform of the fire service is still urgently needed – and until all our recommendations are addressed in full, fire and rescue services won’t be able to provide the best possible service to the public. I am frustrated at the lack of progress since we first started inspecting fire and rescue services in 2018. Only two of our six recommendations for national reform have been completed. I expect to see further commitments from the Government – including timescales for completion – very soon. Both the public and fire and rescue services deserve better.

The inspectorate’s four remaining recommendations are:

the Home Office should precisely determine the role of fire and rescue services, to remove any ambiguity;

the sector should remove unjustifiable variation, including in how they define risk;

the sector should review how effectively pay and conditions are determined; and

the Home Office should invest chief fire officers with operational independence, whether through primary legislation or in some other manner.

The inspectorate confirmed earlier this week that it would produce a new report on values and culture in England’s fire and rescue services, which will be published later this year.

Jonathan Dyson, Chief Fire Officer, said: The report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has today (20/1/23) published their report on the most recent inspection of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service. The inspection was conducted in spring 2022. Overall, our service has been assessed as: Effectiveness requires improvement, Efficiency inadequate and People inadequate. We welcome the challenge and scrutiny from HMICFRS and value the independent nature of the Inspectorate. While this is a very disappointing outcome, it is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication that our staff show, every day, to keeping our communities safe, and feeling safe. The Inspectors have said that we are good at preventing fires and other risks and responding to major and multi-agency incidents. Much of what the Inspectors have focused on relates to service-level policies and practices. We do need to acknowledge that the Inspection came at a time of significant change for our service. We were just coming out of Covid and transitioning to a new Chief Fire Officer. Since taking up my position as Chief Fire Officer in July 2022 I remain very aware about what needs to improve and I’m confident that, along with my newly appointed leadership team, we’ll deliver the HMICFRS improvement plans and service transformation. We are absolutely committed to making significant progress over the next two years.

