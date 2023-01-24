50% increase of allowances for councillors, going from £10,316 to £15,500

Members of North Yorkshire County Council’s executive will consider proposals today (24 January 2023) to increase County Councillor’s allowances from £10,316 to £15,500., that’s a 50% increase, and a big ask from the public to be seen as credible.

The total cost of the proposed basic allowances and the special responsibility allowances in 2023/24 is £1,845,686. This equates to £1,395,000 for basic allowances and £450,686 for special responsibility allowances.

An independent panel that annually reviews allowances paid to North Yorkshire’s county councillors is recommending payments for members of the new North Yorkshire Council.

NYCC say that the proposed rates of both basic and special responsibility allowances will see councillors paid at a level similar to comparable unitary councils, such as Cornwall and Northumberland.

If the proposals are approved, the basic allowance for a member of North Yorkshire Council will be £15,500 in 2023/24. Currently, within the county council, the basic allowance is £10,316. Special responsibility allowances will be at least four per cent higher than the current county council allowances, depending on the role.