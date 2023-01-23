Get discounted places at Yorkshire’s biggest challenge events and support children with cancer

Yorkshire children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, is offering huge discounts on a range of 2023 challenge events until 28th February.

People can get involved with everything from the region’s biggest running events like the Leeds 10k and Yorkshire Marathon, the Great North Run up in Newcastle, a hike across the Yorkshire Three Peaks, or something messier, like the Total and Junior Warrior obstacle courses. All of the events have up to 50% off the registration fee, with prices as little as £11.

The charity relies on fundraising from events like these to provide a broad range of emotional, practical, and financial support for children and families across Yorkshire. This includes providing support on the children’s cancer wards at Leeds Children’s Hospital (where most children from Yorkshire will be treated), at their family support centre, as well as out in communities across the region. The charity also funds vital research to improve the lives and outcomes of children with cancer.

Tom Robertshaw, Head of Fundraising at Candlelighters, said, ‘Challenge events are a brilliant way for people to raise money that will directly help children with cancer and their families through the most difficult circumstances. Plus, many of our supporters have a fun time at these events and feel a great sense of personal achievement from taking part. For anyone who wants to take on a challenge this year, now is an ideal time to get your places and show your support for children with cancer.’

Take a look at the full list of events on sale below:

Leeds Half Marathon | Sunday 14th May 2023 | Leeds City Centre

£15 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£11 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£15 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£30 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£35 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£12 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£25 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£20 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

£20 Until Midnight 28th February 2023

For more information and to book your places, visit here https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/products/events/