 Rossett School Ofsted report – requires improvement in some areas

Rossett School have received an Ofsted Report from an inspection in November 2022.

The report shows:

Requires Improvement:

Good in:

From John Hesketh, Chair of Governors:

We are incredibly disappointed by the overall judgment, particularly after being upgraded to Good in the areas of Quality of Education and Personal Development, as well as maintaining the Good rating for our Sixth Form provision.

We are delighted with these improved gradings which recognise the progress we have made since our last inspection and reflect the hard work and commitment from our leaders and all our staff. We will continue to build on all our strengths as we strive for continuous improvement in everything we do.

We immediately remedied some areas for improvement such as the management of Sixth Form absence, inconsistencies in school uniform, and the reporting process for staff should they have any concerns. We are reviewing all other areas for improvement and are currently formulating an Ofsted Action Plan.

We are pleased the inspectors recognised many positives that reflect the strength of our education provision, our values and ambitions, and the commitment and support we provide to our students and their families.

There is much to be proud of in the report. Inspectors highlighted our warm, welcoming atmosphere, the breadth and ambition of our curriculum, and the fact that our students move on to positive next steps in education, employment or training at the end of their time with us.

We received praise for the good, polite behaviour of our students, the commitment of our leaders and governors, our effective safeguarding, and our strength in teaching inclusivity, tolerance and respect.

We’d like to thank all of Rossett School’s leaders and staff, parents, carers and our whole school community who continue to support us to provide the very best education and positive outcomes for all our students.