New Forager to star in Ripon Farm Services prestigious new year show

The brand-new John Deere 9700, the pinnacle of the forage harvester range, is one of the stars of Ripon Farm Services’ popular two-day New Year Show.

One of the UK’s leading agricultural machinery displays

Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Show ground in Harrogate

Wednesday 18 January 2023 and Thursday 19 January 2023

Geoff Brown, managing director of Ripon Farm Services, explained: We can’t wait to welcome our customers and guests for what promises to be a very busy event, for the first time since the global pandemic hit three years ago, our show is back to normal, without any Covid-related restrictions. We are absolutely delighted to be showcasing John Deere’s pioneering self-propelled 9700 forager harvester model. We are confident this new machine, following on from the success of John Deere’s 8000 Series, will prove a very popular attraction. In addition, we are featuring the latest innovations from our Technology Team to help our customers reduce input costs and improve profitability through more efficient production.

Richard Halsall, Regional Manager and Head of Forage Harvester Sales explained: We’re really excited about the potential for the new 9000 Series Foragers. They have the very latest John Deere forage harvesting technology and provide customers with 10 per cent more productivity, while at the same time consuming 10 per cent less fuel, compared to John Deere’s current top of the range machines. There are several other efficiency enhancing developments, such as optimised component speeds at low engine rpm, forms the basis of John Deere’s new HarvestMotion concept, which significantly increases throughput and enables ground-breaking fuel economy. Crucially, the large crop channel width of 850mm is tailored to handle the tremendous throughput of these machines to ensure the best possible forage quality and chopping efficiency.

In addition, when it comes to maize silage processing, the 9000 Series consistently delivers 10 per cent higher kernel processing scores. These outstanding performance figures have been verified through numerous field tests by both John Deere and renowned independent research institutes. We look forward to showing off this high-performance machine at the show.

Richard Simpson, commercial director explained: The show is housed in the warm and dry Yorkshire Events Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground and we are expecting over 5,000 people to attend over the two days. Apart from John Deere’s new forager, we will be showcasing everything we do and everything that is new from our manufacturers and suppliers. This is the very best opportunity to see all that Ripon Farm Services has to offer in Agriculture Technology, New and Used Machinery, Parts and Services in one single location. We’ll also have some special show offers and a wide range of used equipment deals. Our specialists across all sectors will be on hand to answer any questions during the two days, so the event is truly a one-stop shop for farmers & ground care professionals across the north of England.

Apart from John Deere, all the high-quality machinery, ground care and parts brands that are associated with Ripon Farm Services will be at the show. Including Kramer, Bailey Trailers, Kuhn, Sumo, Dalbo, Ifor Williams, Stihl, Husqvarna &Spearhead.

Hot food and refreshments will be available throughout the show. Entry is free and there is ample parking.