Meet your local Parkinson’s care team at a free event in Harrogate

An event is being run in Harrogate for those with Parkinson’s, their relatives, and their carers.

  • 18 January 2023, 4pm to 6 pm
  • Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate

The event will include:

  • Consultants with interest in Parkinson’s care
  • Parkinson’s nurse
  • Neurophysiotherapist
  • Speech therapist
  • Occupational therapist
  • Dietician
  • Parkinson’s and dementia forward charity representatives
  • Research nurse from Harrogate hospital

The event will last 2 hours and will include the following agenda

  • Who we are (photos of the team and other professionals involved) and how to access us (I will present this)
  • Local Parkinson’s and Dementia forward charity society introduction (the leader of the charities will introduce themselves and how to contact them)
  • Local research update (which type of research we do in Harrogate hospital)
  • Physical exercises and singing demonstration (we will ask the attendees to participate as both activities are essential for the Parkinson’s management)
  • Coffee break
  • Possibility to interact with the Parkinson’s team (there will be 8 stations where the attendees can ask question but of course they are not going to be medical consultations!)

