Meet your local Parkinson’s care team at a free event in Harrogate

An event is being run in Harrogate for those with Parkinson’s, their relatives, and their carers.
- 18 January 2023, 4pm to 6 pm
- Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate
The event will include:
- Consultants with interest in Parkinson’s care
- Parkinson’s nurse
- Neurophysiotherapist
- Speech therapist
- Occupational therapist
- Dietician
- Parkinson’s and dementia forward charity representatives
- Research nurse from Harrogate hospital
The event will last 2 hours and will include the following agenda
- Who we are (photos of the team and other professionals involved) and how to access us (I will present this)
- Local Parkinson’s and Dementia forward charity society introduction (the leader of the charities will introduce themselves and how to contact them)
- Local research update (which type of research we do in Harrogate hospital)
- Physical exercises and singing demonstration (we will ask the attendees to participate as both activities are essential for the Parkinson’s management)
- Coffee break
- Possibility to interact with the Parkinson’s team (there will be 8 stations where the attendees can ask question but of course they are not going to be medical consultations!)