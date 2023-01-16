Meet your local Parkinson’s care team at a free event in Harrogate

An event is being run in Harrogate for those with Parkinson’s, their relatives, and their carers.

18 January 2023, 4pm to 6 pm

Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate

The event will include:

Consultants with interest in Parkinson’s care

Parkinson’s nurse

Neurophysiotherapist

Speech therapist

Occupational therapist

Dietician

Parkinson’s and dementia forward charity representatives

Research nurse from Harrogate hospital

The event will last 2 hours and will include the following agenda