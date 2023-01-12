Three charged with possessing firearm after car intercepted near Harrogate

Three men are due to appear in court charged with possessing a firearm. Two of them are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The men were travelling in a vehicle in the Harrogate area when their car was intercepted by officers on the afternoon of Monday 9 January. The vehicle was stopped near Kirby Overblow, a search was carried out and officers recovered a shotgun and cartridges.

The three were arrested and taken to into custody where they were later charged with the offences and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 11 January.

The suspects will appear on the following charges