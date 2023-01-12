Parked car damaged in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the windows of a car were damaged in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Alderson Road just before 6.30am on Monday 9 January 2023. It involved two men who approached the vehicle on foot from the Leeds Road junction. One appears to have kept a look-out while the other damaged the windows of an unattended black Mercedes.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are asking a female jogger to get in touch. She was wearing a high-vis harness, and may have run past the offenders on Leeds Road immediately prior to the junction of Alderson Road.

In addition, they want to contact the driver of a white pick-up truck – possibly a milk delivery vehicle – that pulled into Alderson Road as the damage was taking place.

And they would like to hear from anyone else driving in the Leeds Road area around the time of the incident, who may have dash cam footage.

The suspects are described as two men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1668 Henderson. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230004592.