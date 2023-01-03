Maximum £2 for a single journey with Transdev

Until March 2023, you will pay a maximum of £2 for any single journey due to a Government funded Help for Households scheme.
The maximum single fare for any Transdev one-way bus journey has now been cut to just £2 – including the marathon 84-mile journey from Leeds to Whitby, voted Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users, which will now be 87 per cent cheaper.
All Transdev single fares which are already lower than £2, and all other day and longer-term tickets will remain at their current prices.
The promotion will deliver huge savings for customers making journeys across the Transdev network. More Yorkshire examples include:
- Leeds to Scarborough by Coastliner, distance 74 miles: was £15, now £2, saving 87 per cent
- Ripon to Leeds on The 36, distance 29 miles: was £7.50, now £2, saving 73 per cent
- Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, distance 22 miles: was £5.40, now £2, saving 63 per cent
- Keighley to Skipton on Dalesway, distance 11 miles: was £3.70, now £2, saving 46 per cent.
Fares for journeys wholly within West Yorkshire, which have already been reduced to £2 with support from Mayor Tracy Brabin, will continue to be available as normal.
Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said:
We are delighted to be able to offer this amazing promotion to our customers throughout Yorkshire and into Lancashire and Greater Manchester, thanks to our continued partnership with industry partners and UK Government.
In 2022 we were among the most successful operators in the country in our mission to attract customers back to bus post-pandemic. Yet we know there are still some who have not returned to our routes, and especially as the cost of living crisis continues into this New Year, we hope this money-saving promotion will attract them back on board.