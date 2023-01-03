Maximum £2 for a single journey with Transdev

Until March 2023, you will pay a maximum of £2 for any single journey due to a Government funded Help for Households scheme.

The maximum single fare for any Transdev one-way bus journey has now been cut to just £2 – including the marathon 84-mile journey from Leeds to Whitby, voted Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users, which will now be 87 per cent cheaper.

All Transdev single fares which are already lower than £2, and all other day and longer-term tickets will remain at their current prices.

The promotion will deliver huge savings for customers making journeys across the Transdev network. More Yorkshire examples include:

Leeds to Scarborough by Coastliner, distance 74 miles: was £15, now £2, saving 87 per cent

Ripon to Leeds on The 36, distance 29 miles: was £7.50, now £2, saving 73 per cent

Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, distance 22 miles: was £5.40, now £2, saving 63 per cent

Keighley to Skipton on Dalesway, distance 11 miles: was £3.70, now £2, saving 46 per cent.

Fares for journeys wholly within West Yorkshire, which have already been reduced to £2 with support from Mayor Tracy Brabin, will continue to be available as normal.