Police investigate disturbance in Northallerton town centre

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a public order incident that occurred in Northallerton.

It happened on Northallerton High Street between 9.15pm and 9.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, 20 December) and involved a large group of individuals in the area near the taxi rank on the high street.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen two people carrying large objects.

Officers are aware that videos of the incident are being circulated on social media and would ask that anyone with footage makes contact with North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email charlotte.lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220224869.