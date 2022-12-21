Nomination deadline for Britain’s fastest growing companies’ index fast approaching

A chance for businesses to achieve national recognition for growth and success

The nomination deadline is approaching fast for this year’s prestigious, ‘Growth Index’ ranking of the 100 fastest-growing British companies, powered by Harrogate-based consulting and executive search practice, ORESA .

Established to celebrate companies and leaders driving exceptional growth, Growth Index is the definitive, independent league table which shines a spotlight on the most successful sectors and companies in the UK and analyses the positive impact of purpose, leadership, creativity, and strategy behind their success.

Due to be published in April, the 2023 Growth Index league table will announce of the UK’s fastest growing companies as ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over the last two financial years. In addition, Growth Index also analyses the purpose, leadership, creativity, and strategies behind the sales growth figures.

Companies that believe they have what it takes need to get their skates on – the deadline for entries is 31st December

2022 and the entry requirements can be found below:

Companies must have at least five million pounds in sales and minimum base year sales of £100,000

Have three years of accounts, with sales measured by compound annual growth rate over the last two financial years

Excluded companies include professional services (solicitors, underwriters, recruiters) firms and LLPs; property developers and companies that trade in electricity (excluding energy providers); investment and private equity funds; joint ventures; state-owned enterprises and non-profit organisations; CICs, housing associations and university-related property companies; foreign owned businesses; and genuine subsidiaries.

The top 10 companies that do not meet the full criteria for the nomination will still be considered for the ORESA ‘ones to watch list.’ This list celebrates emerging companies and recognises their growth and success.

Orlando Martins, founder of Growth Index and ORESA, said: Growth is more effective than any other economic force at improving lives. The Growth Index (GX) annually celebrates the people and companies making it happen and to highlight these amazing stories. As we rise from a period of unprecedented global upheaval, Growth Index 2023 will examine the contributions of the business world in shaping the next chapter in economic growth, in the context of building a brighter, more sustainable future. The UK has one the world’s fastest growing global economies and as architects and champions of growth, we are looking forward to analysing all the 2023 nominations and learning more about the diverse selection of businesses across the UK.

